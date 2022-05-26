Assam : Rape-Accused Injured In Police Firing At Kokrajhar 

NET Web Desk

A rape-accused, was injured in police firing at Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Wednesday night; during a brief shootout between security forces and the offender.

The accused has been identified as Afruddin Islam.

According to reports, police officials located the whereabouts of Islam from the spot, where he had buried the phone on which the rape victim had recorded the entire incident.

While looking for the phone in the Ranipur tea gardens, Islam took the officer-in-charge of the Salakati police outpost’s service revolver and cocked it to fire at the officials.

Keeping in view of self-defence, security forces opened fire on Islam, causing the perpetrator to sustain injuries.

However, security forces immediately nabbed Islam and shifted him to a nearby civil hospital for medical treatment.