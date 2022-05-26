Assam : Truck Loaded With 19 Cattles Seized In Cachar

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown on cattle smuggling, the vigilant troops of 1 Bn Border Security Force (BSF) Mizoram & Cachar Frontier intercepted a truck and rescued 19 cattles from NH-6 near Digarkhal in Assam’s Cachar District.

According to reports, the security forces intercepted the vehicle, while these cattles were on its way for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of BSF Mizoram and Cachar wrote “On 26 May ’22, acting on specific BSF input, vigilant troops of 1 Bn BSF M&C Frontier intercepted one truck and rescued/seized 19 cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh on NH-6 near Digarkhal, Cachar Distt, Assam.”