COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 21 New Cases; 9.59% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 21 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.59%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 162. While, a total of 2,28,226 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 698 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 219 samples were tested on May 25, 2022, out of which 10 samples belonged to males, while 11 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,27,366. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 21 positive cases.