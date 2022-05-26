India Capable To Become 100% Organic Farming Nation By 2040 : Former Sikkim CM – Pawan Chamling 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The ‘Global Organic Expo 2022’ was flagged-off at Indian Agriculture Research Institute in New Delhi under the theme “Profitability for Humanity”.

Organized by the Society of Health, Environment, Safety and Sustainability Professionals (ShesPro) in collaboration with ICONEX from May 26-28; this 3-days event was attended by former Chief Minister of Sikkim – Pawan Chamling.

Chamling who attended the event as its ‘Guest of Honour’ was felicitated with “true father of Organic State of Sikkim”; and was introduced as the brand ambassador of organic agriculture.

The other delegates at the program were Rajasthan MP – Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati; Member of National Commission for Minorities – Rinchen Lhamo; Pradesh Mantri of BJP Rajasthan – Ashok Saini; Aditya Karsihna Giri, Parmukh Anttarastriya Hindu Sene among others.

During the inaugural session, Chamling reiterated about Sikkim and its journey as the first organic state of India.

Speaking of the organic journey, Chamling recounted that “The first step we took was to pass a resolution on Feb 24, 2003 at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly to make Sikkim a fully organic state. Since agriculture is a state subject, we passed the historic resolution at the State Assembly. After 12 years of hard work and perseverance, we successfully transformed Sikkim into a fully organic state on 31st December 2015. Then on 18th Jan 2016, the Prime Minister of India – Narendra Modi declared Sikkim as a 100% organic State.”

Stressing on the importance of organic farming, he explained that organic farming is not just important for the health of the people but that it is crucial for the health of the planet as a whole.

Alerting that there is not much time, Chamling urged those present to take up organic farming with due seriousness and that with political will and collective action, it would indeed be possible to also transform India into an organic country by the year 2040.

He also thanked Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for pushing the organic agenda on a national level and making it a national program.

After the program, the dignitaries visited the stalls at the exhibition and interacted with different organic companies and farmers visiting the expo.