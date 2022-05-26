Lovlina Borgohain Elected Chairperson Of International Boxing Association’ Athletes Committee

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist & ace pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain has been elected as the chair and a voting member on the Board of Directors for the Athletes’ Committee.

As per the election held at the 2022 Women’s World Championships; Borgohain received the the highest number of votes.

“I feel honoured to have been elected as the chair of IBA’s Athlete’s Committee, I expected to become a member, but never thought that I will also become the chair of the committee, this will help me promote Indian boxing and especially women boxing to other boxers of the world,” – stated the ace-pugilist.

“This is a huge opportunity for me to promote boxing and I plan to first discuss what all needs to be addressed in Boxing this year with other members and boxers of the world and then take those suggestions and grievances to the Board of Director’s committee.” – added Borgohain.

Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote “Extremely delighted that I have been elected as the chairperson for Athlete Committee of International Boxing Association. Thank you everyone who has voted for me. Special thanks to BFI, Govt. of India, SAI, Govt. of Assam, Tops and my countrymen for your constant support.”

Meanwhile, the Indian boxer – Shiva Thapa has also been elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee, based on the election held during the 2021 IBA Men’s World Championships.

Its worthy to note that Lovlina Borgohain became the first athlete from the northeastern state of Assam, and third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, joining the legendary MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh. Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The ace-pugilist won the junior national championship in 2012, and was soon making waves internationally starting with the silver medal at the 2013 Nation’s Women’s Junior Cup in Serbia. She had a medal finish at the 2014 Nation’s Women’s Youth Cup and followed it up with a silver at the next edition.