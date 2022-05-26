Manipur : Violence Erupts Against Human Rights Activist’ Detention; 10 Including 3 Cops Injured 

NET Web Desk

At least 10 protestors were reportedly injured at Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday during a large-scale demonstration against the purported arrest of Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip, President of International Human Rights Association, by Manipur Police in New Delhi.

The incident occurred when a planned peaceful agitation over the detention of a human rights activist devolved into violence, after the police refused to allow the rally owing to lack of permits.

The security forces led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Shrivanand Surve, used tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the agitators, assembled at the KIC Complex in Churachandpur District’s Tuibong.

Due to the tragic scenario, atleast three officials sustained injuries due to stone-pelting.

However, the situation deteriorated, after protestors armed with stones and sticks blocked the main Tiddim stretch with rocks, logs, tyre burning and traffic barricades.

The demonstrators marched till Mini Secretariat to meet with the Deputy Commissioner (DC), carrying posters and banners – “We Want Justice”; thereby requesting the administration to release Dr. Haokip.

According to reports, these protestors attempted to express themselves in a nonviolent manner, but the administration utilized a divisive strategy to keep them at bay.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) issued an order under CrPC 144(2); prohibiting the presence of five or more persons across Churachandpur district with immediate effect from 9 PM of Wednesday until further orders.