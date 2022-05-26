Meghalaya Registers Significant Decline In ‘Infant Mortality Rate (IMR)’ 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered a significant decline in the ‘Infant Mortality Rate (IMR)’ from 2019 to 2020; as informed by the Minister for Health & Family Welfare of Meghalaya – James K Sangma.

Considered as the major indicator of poor health scenario of a country or region, IMR depicts the number of children dying at less than 1 year of age, divided by number of live births recorded in that specific year.

According to reports, the total infant deaths have come down to 29 during 2020, as compared to 33, evaluated in 2019.

The landmark feat could be attained through efforts, such as – good co-ordination between Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, School Education, Rural Development, Public Health Engineering department etc.

Taking to Twitter, James Sangma wrote “I’m delighted to share the news that Meghalaya has noticed an impressive decline in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 2019 to 2020.”

“This decrease is faster than the national average & shows a remarkable improvement in our efforts to increase the quality of institutional deliveries,immunization, and targeted mother & childcare schemes. I expect the decline to be even more when the data comes for the year 2021.” – he further added.