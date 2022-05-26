Meghalaya : Three New Healthcare Facilities Unveiled At Shillong Civil Hospital 

NET Web Desk

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Meghalaya – James P. K Sangma today inaugurated the Biological Waste Management System, 10-bedded Geriatric Ward and P.S.A. Oxygen Generation Plant at Civil Hospital in Shillong.

The programme which took place held in the concerned hospital ground, was organized by the office of Joint Director of Health Services, Shillong Civil Hospital.

Sangma appreciated the Civil Facility’s medical and non-medical personnel for their dedication and hard work in operating the hospital through a systematic manner, despite multiple hurdles.

“Shillong has set a high benchmark, that other District Hospitals should strive to meet,” he said.

He mentioned that the opening of these three new institutions is an indicator of Meghalaya’s progress; and emphasized the significance of replicating the same in all medical health facilities around the state.

Taking to Twitter, James Sangma wrote “Inaugurated a biological waste management system, geriatric ward & PSA Oxygen Plant at Shillong Civil Hospital today. Such measures will greatly enhance the capacity of the hospital in dealing with critically-ill patients & in managing various health conditions of the elderly.”

“I would especially like to congratulate the Department for taking a step towards expanding services of affordable healthcare. Our vision as the government is to build a robust healthcare infrastructure which will be beneficial for Meghalaya in the long run.” – he further added.