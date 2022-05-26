Sikkim : Eleven Bikers From Andhra Pradesh Felicitated By Tourism Department 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s Tourism & Civil Aviation Department today welcomed 11 bikers from Andhra Pradesh belonging to ‘Wanderers – Royal Enfield Motorcycles Riding Club’ at Tourist Information Centre in Gangtok’s M.G. Marg; and presented them with khada and mementos.

The Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation Department – B.S. Panth was the Chief Guest of the programme. He was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary – G.P. Upadhyaya, Secretary – Prakash Chettri, Chairman of Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) – Lukendra Rasaily, and other officers.

These Bikers commenced their bike ride from Sukhna in West Bengal. However, in Sikkim, they drove till Gurudongmar lake, Nathula, Zuluk and finally to Gangtok today.

This expedition was organized as part of their exploration programme of The North Eastern States where they covered Sikkim as the first State. Now, they are proceeding to Assam and other States of the North East. The team leader Mr. Pawan and Mr. Praveen presented the memento to the Minister. The whole expedition was a tribute to the armed force who are save guarding our borders and making supreme sacrifices. It was also aimed at exploring Sikkim as a tourist destination.

While giving their feedback they all appreciated the natural beauty of Sikkim, tourism infrastructure, the network of road connectivity, and the very warm hospitality of the people of the State. They apprised the Minister that they found Sikkim much more beautiful than what they had imagined. The event was also part of the celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Meanwhile, Panth expressed his happiness on meeting the members of the expedition and at the positive feedback about the State given by them. He also thanked them for coming to Sikkim and requested them to spread a message about Sikkim’s beauty and its cleanliness to the people in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of India.

The Additional Chief Secretary thanked the members of the group and requested them to highlight the positive aspects of the State.