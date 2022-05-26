Sikkim’s Marathon Girl – Phurba Tamang Sets New Record; Covers 185 Kms Amid Inclement Weather

NET Web Desk

Despite facing obstacles, such as – inclement weather and oxygen scarcity, Sikkim’s Marathon Girl – Phurba Tamang and her team set a new record by running from Gangtok to Gurudongmar over a distance of 185 kilometres, at an altitude of 17,800 feet.

The marathon runners covered the distance within 5 days from May 20-24; with assistance from a team offering medical, physio, photography, food, hydration and vehicle for luggage, support crew and other requirements.

Supported by the JBG Endura 101, the endeavour of this 9 amateur sprinters have been officially submitted to the ‘Indian Book of Records’.

Its worthy to note that Phurba is the only woman, among this 9-member team, who accepted the challenge at an elevation of 17,800 feet – ‘Closer To God!’