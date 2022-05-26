Union Minister Visits Sericulture Department; Lauds Machineries Utilized By Mizoram Government 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Textiles – Darshana Zardosh today visited the Sericulture Department of Mizoram at Zemabawk in Aizawl District.

The Minister also visited the Sericulture Training Institute where officials from Sericulture Department demonstrated the process of converting the silk produced from the silk worms into handlooms.

While visiting the centre, Darshana Zardosh praised the machineries used by the state in converting the silk products and added that Mizoram has one of the best tools and machineries required.

She also added that she will, in her best capacity, help the state in developing the silk industry.

Meanwhile, Mizoram’s Minister for Social Welfare, Excise & Narcotics & Sericulture Department – Dr. K Beichhua also informed the Union Minister that concerned department has received ‘Best Performing State’ under the North East Region Textiles Promotion Scheme (NERTPS).