Assam : Assam Rifles Extricate Vehicles Buried During Landslide At Dima Hasao

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Dima Hasao District is gradually returning back towards normalcy, following devastating floods and massive landslides which was triggered by torrential rainfall over the past few weeks. However, the trails of devastation indicates the picture of immense misery and hardships.

One can witness the devastating state of dwellings and vehicles been toppled-down, as a result of the debris from heavy landslides.

During such afflicted scenario, the Assam Rifles along with other agencies rushed to the catastrophe-ravaged areas to rescue residents and shift them to safer locations.

According to reports, the Haflong Battalion of Assam Rifles on Thursday extricated two civil vehicles buried under the debris of massive landslides at Haflong’s Longmang Village in Dima Hasao District, Assam.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the paramilitary troop wrote “ASSAM RIFLES PROVIDE HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE IN RESCUE & RELIEF OPERATIONS IN ASSAM Haflong Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 May, extricated two civil vehicles buried during the landslides at Village Longmang, Halflong, Dima Hasao District, Assam.”

ASSAM RIFLES PROVIDE HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE IN RESCUE & RELIEF OPERATIONS IN #ASSAM#Haflong #Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 May, extricated two civil vehicles buried during the landslides at Village Longmang, Halflong, Dima Hasao District, Assam. @adgpi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/wRaK54Y5ZY — @NasreemKouser (@nasreemkouser78) May 27, 2022

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, more than 5,61,100 persons are hit by the flood in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 3.68 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar with nearly 1.5 lakh persons and Morigaon with more than 41,000 people affected.

Currently, 956 villages are submerged under water and 47,139.12 hectares of crop area has been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.