Assam : Key Accused Apprehended For Setting ‘Batadrava Police Station’ On Fire 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaon Police in collaboration with the Darrang Police apprehended the key accused for setting the Batadrava Police Station on fire late on Thursday night.

The chief culprit, named as Alauddin, is said to have fled Batadrava and gone into hiding after Nagaon police recognized him from video evidence.

A team of Nagaon police officials arrived along the district and conducted a large manhunt with the support of personnel from the Dhula police station to apprehend the perpetrator.

The accused attempted to flee, but cops were able to apprehend him from the Mousida area under Dhula police station in Assam’s Darrang district; after chasing him for around 6 kms.