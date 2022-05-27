Following “Dog Walking” Row; IAS Couple Transferred To Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The IAS officer who used to walk his dog for a stroll at a Delhi stadium has been transferred to Ladakh, while his spouse and fellow civil servant – Rinku Dugga has been shifted to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to media reports, the government-run Thyagraj Stadium was been shut-down for sport activities, earlier than usual, so that the bureaucrat could walk his dog on the athletics track.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asserted that Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been shifted to Ladakh, while his wife has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh “with immediate effect and until further orders.

Khirwar is currently posted as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi; and Secretary of the Environment Department of Delhi.

Expressing concern over the misuse of amenities at Thyagraj Stadium by the bureaucrat and his spouse, the Home Ministry instructed the Delhi Chief Secretary (CS) to submit a report on the concerned matter.

Based on the report, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs ordered the transfer of Sanjeev Khirwar and his spouse.

“An IAS officer walks his dog on the athletics track and because of him, we are asked to vacate the stadium by 6:45 PM. We had been given clear instructions that the stadium should be emptied by that time,” a coach at the stadium told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed all state-run facilities to stay open for sportsperson till 10 PM.

Addressing the mediapersons, Kejriwal said “It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them.”