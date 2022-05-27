Manipur : Arrested Human Rights’ Activist – Thangmang Haokip Brought To Imphal 

NET Web Desk

The President of International Human Rights Association – Dr Mark Thangmang Haokip, who was recently arrested in New Delhi, has been brought to Manipur’s Imphal. He has been taken to Imphal West Police Station; after arriving in the city.

Haokip was apprehended from his residence at Kishangarh in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon; after he failed to respond to the summons issued to him by the police in connection with a case lodged against him.

According to reports, the security forces in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has lodged an FIR against him under section 153-A/505(2) of IPC, related to inciting enmity between different groups or communities on grounds of race, place of birth, language or regional groups etc. and statements creating or promoting enmity hatred or ill-will between classes.

Its worthy to note that several protestors, including 3 cops were reportedly injured at Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday during a large-scale demonstration against the purported arrest of Dr Haokip.

The incident occurred when a planned peaceful agitation over the detention of a human rights activist devolved into violence, after the police refused to allow the rally owing to lack of permits.

The security forces led by the Superintendent of Police (SP) – Shrivanand Surve, used tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the agitators, assembled at the KIC Complex in Churachandpur District’s Tuibong.

However, the situation deteriorated, after protestors armed with stones and sticks blocked the main Tiddim stretch with rocks, logs, tyre burning and traffic barricades. The demonstrators marched till Mini Secretariat to meet with the Deputy Commissioner (DC), carrying posters and banners – “We Want Justice”; thereby requesting the administration to release Dr. Haokip.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) issued an order under CrPC 144(2); prohibiting the presence of five or more persons across Churachandpur district with immediate effect from 9 PM of Wednesday until further orders.