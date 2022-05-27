Meghalaya : Twenty New ‘Local-Training Providers’ Empaneled To Train 2500 Youths 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) has empaneled 20 new ‘Local Training Providers’ under Skills Meghalaya on Thursday during a ceremony held at MSSDS office.

These 20 training providers will impart training on 22 trades like bamboo craft, data entry operator, traditional tassel making, integrated farming, solar PV installer, hairstylist, electrician and more, covering approximately 1325 beneficiaries commencing from June.

Under ‘Skills Meghalaya’ – Phase I initiated during April 2022, MSSDS has empanelled 14 Local Training Providers (LTP) to impart training in 17 domains (data entry operator, handset repairing, integrated farming, hospitality, self-employed tailoring, general masonry, street food vendors, cane and bamboo craft, oyster mushroom, rural tourism, field technician computing & peripherals, tribal dress, rickgitok & sengki, food processing, gicha making and dyeing and weaving etc), benefiting approximately 1210 candidates across Meghalaya, the training which has already started.

However, with the launch of Phase-II, a total of 34 Local Training Providers have been empanelled with a target to train 2500 youth in the State. This is being implemented under Skills Meghalaya scheme launched by the honourable Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri. Conrad K Sangma on March 8, 2022, which envisions to design and implement practical programmes for youth skill development and youth empowerment.

Its worthy to note that MSSDS intends to cover 20,000 youth within this year and 1.2 lakh youths within the next five years under the three domains – Skilling, Livelihood and Entrepreneurship to include recent dropouts, unemployed adults, persons seeking certification of their skills acquired informally and persons seeking skill upgradation.