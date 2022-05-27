Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over Rs 6 Lakhs Confiscated From Aizawl District; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Special Narcotics PS team (CID Crime) of Mizoram Police on Thursday confiscated a large stash of heroin worth over Rs 6 lakhs from Rangvamual Mel-5.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces launched an operation along the region, nabbed an offender and seized the major narco haul weighing 13.29 grams, worth of Rs 6.65 lakhs from his possession.

Identified as – Zosangliana, the perpetrator is a resident of Rangvamual.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Mizoram Police wrote “While we work on drug supply disruption, we need to focus on demand reduction too. Let us come together to end this menace to make #Mizoram, a #DrugFree State. In another success on #WarOnDrugs on successive days, Special Narcotics PS team (CID Crime) today seized Heroin,”