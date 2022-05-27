Mizoram : Foreign-Origin Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 23 Crores Seized From Champhai

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today recovered a massive stockpile of Foreign-Origin Cigarettes worth over Rs 23 crores from Zokhawthar in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to reports, the paramilitary troop have confiscated total 18 cases of Farstar Cigarettes worth of Rs 23,40,000.

Based on specific inputs, the team of 8 Assam Rifles launched an operation and recovered the concerned contraband substances.

Meanwhile, the Customs Department of Champhai District seized the contraband items for further legal proceedings.