Mizoram : Social Activist Launches Sit-In Protest Against Environmental Violations; Caused Due To Developmental Projects 

NET Web Desk

The noted social activist – Vanramchhuangi from Mizoram, popularly referred as ‘Ruatfela Nu’ launched a silent sit-in protest from today in front of the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department’s office; agitating over environmental violations caused due to various construction projects.

She claims that various projects, are recklessly destroying forests and rivers, wreaking havoc on indigenous people’s socio-economic dynamics.

Vanramchhuangi also intends to file a petition with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, requesting a halt to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL)’s building or widening of national highways, which she claims is causing environmental damage.

Meanwhile, Vanramchhuangi is expected to commence public awareness campaign along other locations where national highways are being widened or constructed.