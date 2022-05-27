Nagaland Government Intends To ‘Go Paperless’; Saving Time & Enhancing Transparency

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Chief Secretary of Nagaland – J Alam, IAS stated that state administration must work towards bringing public services online which will save time and bring about ease of doing business for both Government offices and citizens of the State; thereby enhancing transparency and accountability in the working system.

Addressing the Departmental Review meeting of Food & Civil Supplies and Land Records and Survey, Alam stated that with the State Government banning all check gates in the State, prices of essential commodities should come down and directed the Department of F&CS to monitor the situation.

Sema also stated that the Grievance Redressal Mechanism is in place and the Department was conducting Social Audits and maintaining Grievance Redressal System. She also added that one could check the details of NFSA Ration Card, Allocation, Supply Chain, Online Sales and Other services.

The Director also informed that Nagaland was the first state in Northeast to launch the sale of 5Kg FTL Cylinder through FPS with the assistance of IOCL and added that Cylinder is available in 78 FPSs under Dimapur Sadar and the same will be rolled out in other districts in phase-wise manner.

She further stated that the department has completed 100% online allocation, 100% Supply Chain Management i.e. generation of indent to FCI for Lifting of Foodgrains till the distribution of foodgrains at Fair Price Shop Level using ePoS Devices, 95.06% Aadhaar seeding Status as on 1st March 2022 for the NFSA Ration Card.

Chief Secretary Alam said that due credit must be given to the Food & Civil Supplies Department for successfully seeding 95.06% of Aadhaar Status for the NFSA Ration Card holders. With the availability of a robust Grievance Redressal and Social Audit mechanisms, all complains should be taken up on priority basis.

The Department of Land Records and Survey in their presentation stated that the Department is in the process of creating a Record of Rights from their level as well as digitize all existing maps and upload it online to enable the public to access their land records. The Department was advised to rollout an online single window system for land transactions for the benefit of the citizens.