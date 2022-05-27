Nagaland : NBSE To Introduce Mathematics In Higher Secondary (HS) Arts Stream 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will be introducing Mathematics as an elective subject in the Higher Secondary Arts stream from the academic session of 2022. The subject will be introduced in Class XI in 2022 and Class XII in the 2023 academic session respectively.

This decision has been undertaken based on the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for a multi-disciplinary approach to education.

Therefore, all concerned Higher Secondary (HS) schools affiliated with the Board have been informed that the students of the Arts stream can offer Mathematics as an elective subject.

As such, interested institutions are informed to introduce Mathematics as a subject of study in their respective institutions and appoint qualified teachers to teach the subject.

Furthermore, as stated in the NEP 2020, all upper secondary schools have been asked to add new subjects to the existing curriculum at the higher secondary level so that students have a wider range of subjects to choose from the list.