Sikkim Declared ‘COVID-19 Free State’; Active Cases Dips To Zero

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim has been declared as the “COVID-free state”, as active cases drops to zero for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. A total of 39,165 infections have been recorded in Sikkim till now which have resulted in the death of 452 individuals.

According to the health bulletin, Sikkim currently have zero active cases. Meanwhile, 84 tests were conducted within last 24 hours and Sikkim has registered no fresh COVID-19 cases.

A total of 2 people successfully recovered; thereby the positivity rate currently been dipped to zero.

If district-wise distribution of COVID-19 infection is taken into context, east district has reported largest number of positive cases with 22105 infections; followed by 8039 in south district, 7456 in west district and lowest 818 in North district.

Meanwhile, vaccination coverage has reached 70.26 percent for all age groups for the first dose and 52.75 percent for the second dose for about 11 lakh people, with approximately 50,000 people receiving the precautionary dose.