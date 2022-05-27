Sikkim : SKM Government Celebrates ‘Government Formation Day’; Re-Calls Developmental Projects, Achievements 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim government today celebrated ‘Government Formation Day’ on the occasion of the completion of glorious three years of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led government at Manan Kendra.

Addressing the gathering, the CM expressed his heartiest gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their invaluable support in registering the victory of the SKM party and bringing them to power.

He also paid his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and Governor Ganga Prasad for their guidance, and support to ensure good governance for the welfare of Sikkim and the people.

Speaking in the context of the formation of the Government, the Chief Minister affirmed that the ruling govt has accomplished the expectations of the first three years, undoubtedly.

He also recalled the role of the state administration in maintaining law and order/peace and tranquility in the state soon after the formation of the new government in 2019 with zero enemy principle.

Tamang advised the government employees to take strong commitment with utmost seriousness and sincerity in delivering the best services to the public with dedication in the years to come.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on various developmental works and the achievements made in various sectors including education, health, law and order, film making, agriculture, animal husbandry, rural development, telecommunication, road connectivity, social justice etc.

Meanwhile, the Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling recalled the struggle and challenges undergone by the ruling party before coming to power and congratulated everyone on the anniversary of Government formation day.

Articulating the importance of the day, Khaling requested the govt. machinery which includes both the executives and the legislatures to introspect their work contribution and committed service during the last three years and to review the achievements.