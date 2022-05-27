Tripura : Former CM – Biplab Deb’s Aide Accused Of ‘Misusing’ Designation 

NET Web Desk

The Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) to former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb – Sanjay Mishra, landed himself into controversy; following his letter to the Secretariat of Uttarakhand Chief Minister demanding privileges for his personal trip to Kedarnath shrine, commencing from Saturday.

Embarrassed by the episode, the Tripura government reportedly informed its Uttarakhand counterpart that the scheduled visit of Mishra and five others, including two businessmen accused of fraud in Rajasthan and Tripura, was unrelated to the state administration.

“However, writing to the CM’s Secretariat while misusing one’s status as a non-administrative personnel is a criminal breach of the administrative procedure, for which we are considering taking action against Sanjay Mishra,” informed a senior official of the Tripura Secretariat administration.

According to UNI report, the official communication requested the District Magistrates of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and the Chairman of Kedar Badri Mandir Samity to arrange choppers for Mishra and five others for their travel from Guptakashi to Kedarnath, facilitate their visits to Kedarnath and Badrinath temples and stay at three different locations between May 28 and 31.