Tripura Police Arrested 12 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals From Dharmanagar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 27, 2022 : Tripura Police today arrested 12 suspected Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering into Indian territory.

It is reported that the Dharmanagar police under North Tripura district arrested 11 people on suspicion of boarding a super deluxe Volvo bus travelling to Guwahati from Dharmanagar ISBT. Among them, seven are men, two women and two children.

The police interrogated those suspected Bangladeshi people who were booked at Dharmanagar ISBT. They said that an agent had supervised them to enter India. But they failed to memorize which area they had entered.

They reached Dharmanagar ISBT after a span of three to four hours. At the terminus, a group of agents escorted them on a super deluxe bus which will travel to Guwahati and told them that work will be given to them there. The agents have collected Rs 5,000 to 15,000 from them.

Purportedly, a huge racket is working all over Bangladesh and India, who have been bringing workers from neighbouring country without any documents in exchange for money and employing them in various jobs across India.

Apart from the two children, the 9 arrested from ISBT are Shahidul Mollah (28 years), Mohammad Alamin Mia (24 years), Mohammad Mollah (18 years), Sabir Sheikh (20 years), Raju Sheikh (40 years) and Ahad Mia (21 years) Rahul. Sheikh (17 years) Bina Begum (48 years) and Kulsum Begum (23 years).

Besides, the Dharmanagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Soumya Debbarma said that a young man named Sarman Uddin was caught by the 139th battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) at Yakub Nagar in North Tripura district.

Police interrogated Sarman and revealed that he had been in India for a year. But he is not getting proper wages as he failed to prepare any document of India. So he was in shock and was trying to return to Bangladesh through the Yakub Nagar area.