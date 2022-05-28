Ahead Of Bye-Elections; Tripura CM – Dr Manik Saha Visits Jubarajnagar, Surma Constituencies

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 28, 2022 : Ahead of the by-election in Tripura scheduled to be held on June 23 next, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday interacted and held crucial meetings with BJP karyakartas and leaders in poll-bound 46-Surma and 57-Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies.

Tripura CM Dr Saha paid a visit to the Jubarajnagar assembly constituency in the northern district on Saturday. This is his first visit to North Tripura after being sworn in as chief minister. He started his election campaign through Jubarajnagar seat, one of the four assembly constituencies scheduled for by-election on June 23 next.

According to the given schedule, the Chief Minister reached ONGC’s helipad at Dharmanagar on time and went to Chinta Lohar Bhavan at Haflong. Speaking to media personnel, Dr Saha, who is also the Pradesh president of BJP said that he had joined the organizational meeting ahead of the by-elections. “This Jubarajnagar seat is one of the four constituencies where by-elections are being held. The main objective of this meeting is to formulate electoral tactics”, said CM. He is 100% hopeful that BJP will win in these four constituencies.

Dr Saha was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, party’s Pradesh general secretary Tinku Roy, Uttar Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Bhabatosh Das, general secretary Yadav Lal Nath, North Tripura district president Malina Debnath and others.

Thereafter, Pradesh BJP president Dr Saha arrived at Manikbhander’s helipad and went to Kamalpur Dakbunglow where he held a brief discussion with some departmental heads to enquire about the latest positions of development works and instructed them to do the needful. From there he went to attend the party’s organizational meeting for the ensuing by-election in 46-Surma assembly constituency at a local community hall in Durgachowmuhani area.

In that programme, party leaderships like minister Manoj Kanti Deb, MLA cum BJP Dhalai District President Parimal Debbarma, MLA Shambhulal Chakma, Member of District Council (MDC) Bhumikananda Reang and other party stalwarts participated.

Later interacting with the media fraternity Dr Saha informed, “The visit was regarding the by-election to ensure more margin of victory than 2018 and to guide the karyakartas and local leaders as to how to work and approach people for ensuring victory.”

Replying to the question about declaration of party candidature he said, “Person or candidate is not important in BJP. The symbol of Lotus is only important here. We are very much sure about our victory in all the four seats. The candidature would be declared within two or three days”.

It is worthy to mention here that the by-election is conducted at 46-Surma assembly constituency as the MLA Asis Das was disqualified for leaving BJP and joined TMC while by-polls at 57-Jubarajnagar is conducted as CPIM MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath died.