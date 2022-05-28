Assam CM Issues Show-Cause Notice To Minister – Sanjay Kishan For Apologizing To ULFA-I

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a show-cause notice to the state Minister of Tea Tribes & Employment – Sanjay Kishan for tendering an apology to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Chief – Paresh Baruah.

Sarma directed the cabinet minister to elaborate the reason for tendering an apology to the banned terror outfit.

Its worthy to note that Kishan publicly apologized to ULFA-I, just hours after the proscribed outfit issued a 24-hour deadline to apologize for allegedly labelling Baruah as “liar”.

ULFA (I) threatened that Kishan would be “boycotted” from public engagements across Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, if he fails to tender an apology within 24 hours.