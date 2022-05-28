Assam : Large Stockpile Of Psychotropic Drugs Confiscated From Karbi-Anglong 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police has recovered a large stockpile of psychotropic substances from Balijan Khan Basti under the Khatkhati Police Station area in Karbi-Anglong.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces launched a Naka-Checking along the concerned regions and recovered 17 cartoons of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine Phosphate Syrup namely “Jetcoff” (total 16 cartoon and each cartoon containing 120 bottles x 100 ml=1920 bottles and one another loose cartoon containing total 80 Bottles x 100 ml = Grand total 2000 bottles); informed the Karbi Anglong Police.

According to ANI report, the NAKA checking was carried out based on a tip-off by Sub-Inspector Raju Dowarah along with Sub-Inspector Atikur Rahman, Sub-Inspector (P) Swmdwn Swargiary, Assistant Sub-Inspector Arun Nath.

Official sources informed that the vehicle was coming from the Dimapur side. Its driver and helper took advantage of the woods to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, the psychotropic substances, along with the vehicle and one mobile handset have been confiscated under the physical supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bokajan. Efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.