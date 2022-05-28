BJP Condemns Grape Wine Seizure By Mizoram Government 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Youth Morcha of Mizoram Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a statement condemning the seizure of grape wine by the Mizoram Excise & Narcotics Department on Friday.

The BJP youths stated that the grape growers of Hnahlan and Champhai have put years of efforts for grape plantation and wine production, which was previously supported by the current government and farmers have taken loans in crores for winery expansion and its development.

Their statement accuses the current administration of neglecting the farmers’ long-term efforts by confiscating grape wine items from city stores.

They also emphasized on the government’s failure and suppression of farmers’ livelihoods, such as seizing their produce without providing an alternative or opportunity to find another source of income.