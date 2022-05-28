IIT-Guwahati To Audit Dome-Collapse Of Meghalaya’s Under-Construction Assembly Building : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma asserted that the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) will audit the steel dome collapse of the under-construction Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township.

The High Powered Committee of the Assembly, incorporating of Meghalaya CM, Assembly Deputy Speaker – Metbah Lyngdoh had decided to entrust a third-party independent body to conduct an audit and probe the swindle.

“They (IIT-Guwahati) are expected to inspect the matter within the next couple of days. A comprehensive research will be conducted,” the chief minister said on Friday, adding that the probe will be fully independent from both the stakeholders – the designer and contractor – as well as the government.

“As far as I know, this type of project has never been attempted in the north eastern region. It was extremely technical and hard both in terms of design and construction.” – Sangma added.

He urged everyone involved to wait for the investigation report to reveal the full picture of the situation, saying it would be premature to draw any conclusions or consider someone accountable for the incident.

Recently, Sangma informed that a third-party audit will investigate the dome collapse of the under-construction Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township.

Its worthy to note that the 70-tonne steel dome of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township collapsed on Sunday, at around 12:30 AM. As per reports, the dome collapsed, due to a design flaw.

Construction for this new Assembly building had commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to end in July this year. The contract for this project was given to Uttar-Pradesh based ‘Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) Ltd.’, and the total cost of the project is Rs 127 crores.