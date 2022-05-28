Manipur : Large Stockpile Of Contraband Tablets Seized From Canchipur; 3 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police on Friday have apprehended three individuals and seized a massive stash of contraband substances.

Identified as – Md. Askar Husain and Md. Shahabuddin; the two offenders have been nabbed from Canchipur and security forces have recovered 33,800 contraband tablets from their possession.

Meanwhile, Clavitol-50, Tramadol Hcl. Capsules I.P 50 mg, designated as “A” and “B” respectively, were discovered in a shipment given to one Gopal Sarkar by one Habbeb.

Altogether, 3380 Clavitol-50 and Tramadol Hcl. Capsules I.P 50 mg strips were recovered. The materials were seized and the two people were arrested on the spot after following the relevant procedures, as those were listed in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act’s schedule.

The Moreh Police have apprehended the consignment’s owner – Gopal Sarkar, as a result of the investigation.