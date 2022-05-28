Meghalaya : Apollo Hospitals, NHM Inks Pact For Pediatric Cardiology Therapies; Reducing Infant Mortality 

NET Web Desk

The multinational healthcare group – Apollo Hospitals today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya to collaborate on Pediatric Cardiology therapy.

As per the MoU, Apollo Hospitals aims to put-in coordinated efforts for reducing infant and child fatalities, caused by congenital heart disorders across the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

Under the partnership, Apollo will assist in identifying gaps along current healthcare facilities which are immensely accountable for such tragedies.

Its worthy to note that ‘Pediatric Cardiology’ is a medical specialty that deals with the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of congenital and acquired cardiovascular disorders in children, adolescents, and young adults.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of NHM Meghalaya wrote “NHM Meghalaya has signed an agreement with Apollo for a partnership on Interventions in Pediatric Cardiology. We hope to reduce the infant and child death in the State due to congenital heart diseases #NHM #RBSK Meghalaya”

“An MoU was signed with @HospitalsApollo for a partnership on interventions in Pediatric Cardiology with an aim to reduce infant and child deaths in the State due to congenital heart diseases” – he further added.