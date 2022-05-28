Mizoram : Aizawl Hosts ‘IIMCAA Connections 2022’; Alumni Meet Featuring Interactions & Lectures 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) – the country’s leading journalism school, incorporate of numerous chapters/alumni clubs across various parts of the country as well as abroad.

Every year, each chapter hosts a gathering for alumni from across the country.

Its worthy to note that Aizawl city on Friday, i.e., May 27 organized an alumni gathering for the second time at Hotel Regency. Several alumni, students from IIMC’s North Eastern Regional Campus, and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, two major IIMC Alumni organizers were present at the event. The Aizawl chapter alumni meet featured interactions and lectures from a number of alumni who held key positions in various All India Services.