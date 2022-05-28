Mizoram : IIS Trainees Visit Indo-Myanmar Border; Briefed On “Operational Preparedness”, Drug Threat

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A team of India Information Service (IIS) trainees visited Aizawl and several areas of Serchhip district from May 27-28; where they were briefed by the Commander of the Assam Rifles Sector on “operational preparedness” and tasks initiated by the Assam Rifles.

The trainees also proceeded to forward areas at Zokhawthar and Champhai along Indo-Myanmar Border and their familiarization with the border areas was thoroughly taken into account.

Meanwhile, the trainees were educated on operational challenges and strategies for overcoming them. Officer trainees on “North East Familiarization Tour” were educated on the threat of weapons and drugs smuggling, as well as the control of the unlawful migration of Myanmar nationals in Mizoram.

They were given real time exposure to conduct operations, wherein they became part of an area domination patrol and mobile vehicle check post and interacted with the troops on ground, which enabled them to understand operational challenges faced by the Security Forces in Border Guarding Role.

The officer trainees were also informed about the Assam Rifles’ perception management efforts, as well as the importance of national/local media in Mizoram’s image building and awareness campaigns.