‘NADI’ Conclave – Articulating Cooperation In Bay Of Bengal With Southeast Asia; Kicks-Off In Assam

The Union External Affairs Minister – Dr S Jaishankar today inaugurated the 3rd edition of NADI – Natural Allies in Development & Interdependence conclave at Guwahati; in presence of the Bangladesh Foreign Minister – A K Abdul Momen, Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various countries.

The two-days symposium is hosted by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in partnership with the Union External Affairs Ministry, the Assam government’s Act East Policy, of the Affairs Department, the North Eastern Council (NEC), and other partners.

It has been designed to articulate & activate a collective vision of sub-regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal with Southeast Asia, keeping northeast India and Assam at the epicenter of activity.

The Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies is the country partner for the event and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IIT Guwahati and Guwahati University, are knowledge partners.

NADI 2022 aims to bring together all major stakeholders, including the government, the diplomatic community, scientists, corporations, civil societies and diverse riparian communities to brainstorm specific actions in fostering a people-centric regional narrative on sharing riverine resources for sustainable development.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “Honour for us as Hon EAM Shri @DrSJaishankar inaugurated 3rd edition of NADI – Natural Allies in Development & Interdependence conclave in Guwahati. NADI is designed to articulate & activate a collective vision of sub-regional cooperation in Bay of Bengal region.”

“Grateful to Hon Bangladeshi Foreign Min Dr @AKAbdulMomen & ASEAN nation representatives, including Singapore HC to India HE Simon Wong Wie Kuen & Ambassador of Cambodia to India HE Ung Sean, for their presence.” – he further added.