Tripura : Agartala-Kolkata Bus Facility Via Bangladesh’s Dhaka To Resume From June 10 

NET Web Desk

Following a hiatus of more than two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka will resume from June 10; an official of the Tripura government said on Saturday.

The bus service had been scheduled to resume on April 28 but had been postponed due to “some technical issues”, he claimed.

The Principal Secretary of Tripura’s Transport Department – LH Darlong has addressed letters to the Bangladesh’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, informing them of the anticipated resumption of international bus service.

“Bus tickets will be available at the Tripura Road Transport Corporation counter at Krishnanagar from June 1. A valid passport and visa are required for passengers to board a vehicle,” – stated a transport department official.

Besides, the joint secretary of MEA in New Delhi, state additional secretary – S Chowdhury informed all concerned about the resumption of cross border bus service.

The ticket from Agartala to Kolkata through Dhaka, including travel tax, will be Rs 2,300 per person, whilst the fare from Tripura’s capital to Dhaka will be Rs 1,000.

People would benefit from the international bus service amid hike in flying rates and long-distance trains been halted, owing to landslides in Assam.

The bus will cover a distance of around 500 kms from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka in around 19 hours. While, a train journey between the two destinations through Guwahati takes around 35 hours, another official said.

Following the pandemic, the bus service on this route was halted in March 2020.