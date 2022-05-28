Union Minister – Ranjan Singh Unveils ‘Research scholar Hostel’, ‘Faculty Development Centre’ At Mizoram University 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education – Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today inaugurated the ‘Research scholar Hostel’ and ‘Faculty Development Centre’ of Mizoram University.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed his delight at learning that the Mizoram University has made tremendous progress, in terms of infrastructural and academic expansion within a span of 22 years.

“It is the only University along North East region to be placed in the THE IMPACT Rankings-2022.” – he added.

He remarked that the Union Ministry of Education has been assisting universities/institutions with their infrastructural projects, in order to provide a suitable atmosphere for learning, research, and innovation.

Mizoram University is one of the first universities to implement NEP 2020 this academic year, and the newly-opened Hostel will be another milestone in the University’s efforts to improve Research & Development (R&D) facilities and Scholars’ amenities; informed the minister.

He believed that the ‘Faculty Development Centre’ will bring enormous opportunities to Mizoram’s school and university faculties, boosting professional development and fostering a creative teaching and learning environment.

The Union Minister hoped that Mizoram University will emerge as one of the leading institutions of the country through continued effort, hard-work and dedication of the fraternity.

