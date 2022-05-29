Tripura’s Man Deported From Bangladesh After Four Years Of Imprisonment

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 29, 2022: Tripura’s 35-year old man has been deported from Bangladesh on Sunday after spending four years of imprisonment in the neighbouring country.

Reportedly, the 35-year old man identified as Rajkumar Bauri, a resident of Tripura’s Simna area under Mohanpur sub-division of the West district crossed the international border in an inebriated condition four years back.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Rajkumar said that he had crossed the international border from Sabroom area of Tripura’s southern district while he was in drunken condition four years back.

“I live in Mohanpur under West Tripura district. That day I was in an intoxicated condition and headed to visit some places in Tripura. I somehow sat on a bus and came to Sabroom. After I crossed the international border, a man came and asked me where I came from. I replied I want to go home. Can you please tell me the location. That man took me along with him, provided food and tea to me and later handed me to police officials of Ramgarh police station in Bangladesh. After 2 hours of interrogation they produced me before the Khagracharri court and sent me to jail custody”, he said in a repenting mood.

On Sunday, Bangladesh police and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) personnel deported Rajkumar to India through Belonia Land Custom Station in the Belonia sub-division of Tripura’s South district.

He also said, “Today, BGB personnel and Bangladesh police handed over me to Indian officials through the Belonia check post. I am happy and feel like breathing fresh air. I spent four years in Bangladesh’s jail. Now, I will go home and spend good moments with my wife and son.”

After the deportation procedure, a Tripura police official told this reporter that the Bangladesh police along with the BSB on Sunday deported the person who is a resident of Tripura’s Sidhai Mohanpur area.

“Four years back, he crossed the border in an intoxicated condition. In Bangladesh, he was put behind the bar and today the Bangladesh officials deported him. We have also informed his family members to take him”, the police official added.