Arunachal Pradesh : Protests Erupt In Longding Over Insurgency, Abduction 

NET Web Desk

Members of Wancho Community, residing at Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh staged massive demonstration over unlawful taxation and abduction by the rebels of proscribed group – NSCN-KYA militants.

The outraged youth and peasants screamed slogans against the alleged atrocities of the NSCN-KYA, holding placards and banners with inscriptions such as “No Extortion”, “No Kidnapping”, and “No More Humiliation”.

According to reports, the NSCN-KYA has adopted a new approach in recent times, due to prolonged pressure from security forces’ against insurgent groups operating in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

In order to avert detection by security personnel, NSCN-KYA operatives are using Nagaland’s Mon area as a safe haven to carry out their unlawful activities. Meanwhile, rebels deceitfully summoned local populace for interactions, and violently detained them in order to get a ransom.