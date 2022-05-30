‘Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy’ Approved To Promote Startups, Offer Critical Stimulation To Entrepreneurial Ecosystem 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy, which was created to foster start-ups and offer critical stimulation to the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, received cabinet approval on Monday.

Over the following five years, the strategy aims to support the creation of at least 250 new companies, resulting in considerable direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state.

According to CMO statement, the policy aims to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a worldwide hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to local startups through proactive policy intervention and building network of key ecosystem stakeholders.

The state government is on a mission to strengthen the start-up ecosystem through various programmes and initiatives, with greater emphasis on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal.’

The government hopes to boost the state’s innovation and research and development (R&D) capability, develop institutionalized mechanisms to provide funding support, regulatory easing, and preference in public procurement to startups, boost entrepreneurship and innovation to support the state’s development goals, and make startups a key component of the state’s commercial fabric in the next five years with the passage of this policy.

Meanwhile, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also approved the proposal for granting of special grade of Head Constable from Constable in Civil Police and Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn).

Constables who have served for 20 years or more will be eligible for this reward, which comes with no additional financial or service advantages.

The cabinet also approved the creation of two new circle headquarters in West Kameng district, one in Nafra sub-division and the other in Dirang sub-division.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to establish the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) programme for government school teachers, as well as the regularization of former Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs under the Directorate of Secondary Education.

“This will allow them to take advantage of three MACP promotions rather than two Time Bound Promotion Scheme incentives,” the statement continued.

The cabinet also approved the regularization of contractual TGTs recruited under the former RMSA under the Directorate of Secondary Education against promotional empty posts of regular TGTs through a phased Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) based on merit cum seniority.

A similar exam strategy for direct employment of Junior Engineers from diverse works departments was also approved by the cabinet.

Earlier, the examinations had to be held individually for each department, which caused the selection process to be delayed.

Following the cabinet decision, relevant clauses of the Service Rules/Recruitment Rules for the posts of Junior Engineers will be amended and notified by concerned Departments, allowing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct a common examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineers and analogous posts across all works departments, saving time and money.

The cabinet was also briefed on the Pakke Tiger Ministerial Declaration 2047 action report. It also directed the drafting of a time-bound comprehensive action plan to make Arunachal Pradesh plastic-free.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote “In line with Pakke tiger reserve ministerial declaration 2047, the State cabinet today decided to formulate a time bound comprehensive plan for a Plastic- free Arunachal Pradesh. Many more decisions here”