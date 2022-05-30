Assam : Key Accused Of Batadrava PS Torching Incident; Dies In Road Accident

Part of the Batadrava police station, after a mob torched it last week; Photo Credit : Tora Agarwala/Indian Express

NET Web Desk

The key perpetrator, who allegedly incited a mob to torch-down the Batadrava Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district, died in a road accident on Monday while attempting to flee police custody.

Identified as Ashiqul Islam, the key perpetrator is a 39-year-old local fish-seller from the Salonabori village.

According to police reports, Islam who was arrested on Sunday, admitted of hiding arms at his residence and was taken by police to retrieve them. He is accused of allegedly inciting a mob to torch-down the Batadrava Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district.

“The arms were located by our team. He attempted to flee the vehicle, after conclusion of the search operation, but the escort vehicle behind him accidentally ran over him,” informed the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) – Leena Doley, adding that he was declared brought dead by the hospital.

The torching of the Batadrava police station in Dhing circle last Saturday had followed the alleged custodial death of Safikul Islam, a 39-year-old local fish-seller from the Salonabori village.