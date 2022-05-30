Centre Striving To Develop Infrastructure, Connectivity Along Northeastern Regions : Union Finance Minister 

NET Web Desk

The Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday asserted that central government is placing topmost emphasis on developing infrastructure and connectivity along the Northeastern regions.

Addressing the NADI-2022 – Asian Confluence River Conclave at Guwahati, Sitharaman highlighted that PM Narendra Modi is emphasizing on the “Neighbourhood First” and “Act East” strategy, all of which have portrayed significant outcomes.

“A conclave like this genuinely concentrates on topics that will needs to be merged with the policy-making, otherwise it is always possible to overlook something significant,” the Finance Minister stated.

She remarked that the Conclave emphasizes on the five ‘Cs’ : commerce, culture, connectivity, conservation, and capacity building.

“These five pillars really encapsulate all of the sectors that are so vital for the Northeast region’s development,” Sitharaman stated.

Meanwhile, the Union FM Minister asserted that the centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth Rs 1,34,200 crore in the northeast.

“We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth Rs 74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast. The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of Rs 58,000 crore,” she stated.

“There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around Rs 2,200 crore,” – Sitharaman further added.

Referring to the world’s constantly shifting geopolitical landscape, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma during the occasion mentioned that better corporation and connectivity with judicious use of natural resources, is the key to the region’s overall growth.

Its worthy to note that the two-days symposium was hosted by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in partnership with the Union External Affairs Ministry, the Assam government’s Act East Policy, of the Affairs Department, the North Eastern Council (NEC), and other partners.

The Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conclave was designed to articulate & activate a collective vision of sub-regional cooperation in the Bay of Bengal with Southeast Asia, keeping northeast India and Assam at the epicenter of activity.

It aimed to bring together all major stakeholders, including the government, the diplomatic community, scientists, corporations, civil societies and diverse riparian communities to brainstorm specific actions in fostering a people-centric regional narrative on sharing riverine resources for sustainable development.