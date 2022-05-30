Manipur : Couple Apprehended With 1.54 Kgs Opium 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Manipur Police have confiscated opium weighing around 1.54 kgs from the possession of a couple at Sugnu Churachandpur IVR road on Sunday.

Identified as T Holkhomang Haokip and his wife T Hatnu Haokip, both the accused are residents of Chandel district, who are currently residing at Semol Village in Churachandpur district.

According to police reports, the district commando squad conducted frisking and inspection at Sugnu bridge, in order to detect anti-social elements and criminal elements.

The team was led by sub-inspector Th Robindro Brown, assisted by head constable Kh Amarjit Singh along with lady police personnel under the command of officer-in-charge, commando unit, Kakching district Kh Abash Khan, under the supervision of additional superintendent of police (Ops), Bijoy Chongtham and under the overall supervision of superintendent of police, Kakching, Shrey Vat.

A white Bolero four-wheeler bearing registration number – MN 01G 8414 was seen arriving from the Serou Lamkhai side, with a placard reading “Marriage Party”. The vehicle was driven by a male and incorporated of one female occupant.

Meanwhile, both the perpetrators along with seized opium were handed-over to the Sugnu police station for further investigation.