Manipur : Documentary – ‘Meiram – The Fire Line’ To Open Mumbai International Film Fest 2022 

NET Web Desk

Curtains will be lifted for the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) with the screening of ‘Meiram-The Fireline’, a 33-mins documentary film from Manipur about forest conservation along Punsilok area.

Directed by James Khangenbam, the documentary will get screened under ‘National Prism Package’ at Audi – I, FD Complex.

‘Meiram-The Fireline’ narrates the story of Moirangthem Loiya’s innovative environmental effort for forest conservation in the Langol Hills.

Over the course of 18 years, Loiya and his friends restored a 300-acre forest through dedicated replantation and preservation work.

Therefore, the documentary focuses on a strategy for clearing narrow strips of shrubs and grass around the periphery of a forest with controlled fire in order to prevent wild inferno from spreading and devouring the woods.

Apart from ‘Meiram-The Fireline’, two more documentaries from Manipur will be screened during the festival. The documentary film – ‘50 years of Manipuri Cinema : A glimpse’ chronicles the history of fifty years of cinema in Manipur; while ‘Manipur Mindscapes’ is an attempt to encompass the resilience of the Manipuri people.

Its worthy to note that “Mumbai International Film Festival 2022” is the oldest and largest film festival for non-feature films in South Asia. It is organized by the Films Division, Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Organizing Committee of MIFF is headed by the Secretary, I & B and consists of eminent film personalities, documentary makers and film critics.