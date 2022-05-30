Manipur : ‘Lost & Found Display’ Board Installed In Thoubal; Assisting Locals To Recover Lost Belongings 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to assist owners in recovering their lost items, the Member of Thoubal Municipal Council Ward VIII – Waikhom Jotin on Sunday unveiled the ‘Lost and Found Display’ Board at the the Social Welfare Organization (SWO) office in Thoubal district.

During this inaugural occasion, the SWO Joint Secretary – Soibam Gyanendro stated that anyone who loses a personal item or comes across someone else’s lost item can contact or directly meet the organization.

According to IFP report, the SWO staffs will post information about the items on the bulletin board with the hopes to find or return the lost belongings, he said.