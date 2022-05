NET Web Desk

One person died in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom, Manipur on Monday.

The explosion also injured five persons, who were immediately rushed to the Thoubal Hospital for medical treatment.

According to Thoubal Police, the area has been cordoned-off for forensic investigation and a case has been registered.

Further details in the matter are awaited.