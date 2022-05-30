Manipur : PM Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes On May 31 

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with beneficiaries of schemes/programmes of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on May 31, 2022.

The event will be held at Tengnoupal Village Community Hall from 9:20 AM onwards.

Besides, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Information & Public Relations (IPR) – Dr. Sapam Ranjan will preside over the ceremony, and dignitaries and officials of the district will also be present during the interaction programme.

The District-level event will be linked to the National event at 10:50 AM, during which PM Modi will be live from Shimla, interacting with the beneficiaries.

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle, themed on – “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of about 16 schemes/programmes incorporating of nine Ministries/Departments of the central government.

The list of schemes with whose beneficiaries the Prime Minister will interact is attached. The number of beneficiaries who have benefited from these schemes are in millions, and in some cases – tens of millions.

The primary goal of the interaction is to not only comprehend how these systems have improved individuals’ quality of life, but also to investigate the likelihood of convergence and saturation.

This would also provide an opportunity to gauge voters’ expectations for India as it approaches its 100th anniversary of independence in 2047.

The Sammelan is one of the largest single-event nationwide interactions in history, spanning all districts.

During the occasion, the PM will speak with beneficiaries about the impact of a wide range of schemes/programs on their lives, including housing, access to potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood, and financial inclusion.