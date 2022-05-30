Nagaland Likely To Experience Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms; High Alert Issued 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued high alert for the possibility of heavy rainfall within the forthcoming days.

According to DIPR report, heavy rainfall would be induced by the effect of an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to south Bihar, as well as south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels.

However, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is very likely to occur across certain pockets in the districts of Kohima, Wokha, Kiphire, Mokokchung, Tuensang, Mon, and Longleng during this period.

The NSDMA, Home Department urged the public to be cautious during the monsoon period; and requested not to take shelter under large trees or picnic near river banks to prevent unnecessary risk to life from lightning and flash floods.

In the meantime, NSDMA advised the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and line departments in charge of responding to natural disasters to be on high alert and safeguard lives and property throughout the monsoon season.