Nagaland : Pongidong Hamlet Successfully Implements ‘Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)’ Scheme 

NET Web Desk

Pongidong village under the Wokha district became the first village to successfully implement the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

It was implemented recently, in presence of EE PHED of Wokha – Er. Imnazuliu Ao, Village functionaries, GBs, church leaders, and department officials from Wokha PHED department.

According to DIPR report, Pongidong village which has a population of about 2813 and 466 households, as per the 2011 census will be benefited through sufficient water supply.

Besides, tap water connections have also been provided to strategic locations like – community hall, Government Middle Schools, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Churches.

“There has been a significant improvement in all aspects of life; the villagers are now cleaner and greener as a result of the sufficient water supply. It has also relieved the financial burden on villagers. In addition, the water scarcity issue faced by those rearing livestock has seen a great relief and source of encouragement,” – informed the report.

Aside from JJM, the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has delivered tremendous boost for local populace, with the construction of washrooms toilets as part of the mission, contributing to the hamlet becoming an open defecation-free zone, which is a significant achievement.

Community dustbins, common urinals, and public toilets have all been built as part of this mission (SBM).

The Pongidong village Council & Village Development Board (VDB) have also extended their sincere gratitude to the Nagaland Government, PHED department for successfully implementing the mission on time.

It has also appreciated unwavering efforts of the Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation, under whose direction and guidance the work has been executed.