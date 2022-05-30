PM Narendra Modi Violates MCC In Tripura Bye-Polls : CPI-M Secretary – Jitendra Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 30, 2022 : CPI-M in Tripura on Monday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the model code of conduct after the announcement of by-election in four assembly constituencies slated to be held on June 23 next.

CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte over violation of the MCC by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is being scheduled to interact with the people on implementation of MGNREGA and Ujjwala yojana schemes in Tripura on May 31 i.e. Tuesday next virtually.

In his letter, Chowdhury mentioned “The office of the Prime Minister directed all the eight DM & Collectors to make wide publication of the programme and arrange massive participation of people to hear the Prime Minister through giant screens in various places of the state.”

“Certainly, the Prime Minister shall not propagate the failure of the schemes referred to above. Whatever might be the reality of these schemes in the state, he will propagate achievements of his government in these two schemes at the moment when MCC is enforced in two districts completely and parts of one district in connection with by-election to four Assembly seats in the state. On the other hand, for performing this programme, he will make use of Government’s transmission machinery, the District Administration and the official media etc. for furtherance of the electoral prospect of his party”, the letter reads.

Chowdhury also stated “By launching this programme, the Hon’ble Prime Minister intentionally violates the para 4 of section VII under caption ‘Party in Power’ of MCC which categorically bars ‘misuse of official mass media for publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power’. If the highest dignitary of the country is so adamant to violate minimum norms of democratic practice, then what remains of so-called democracy in the country?”

Tripura CPIM secretary requested the CEO in his capacity to exert and intervene in the matter to stop this program for adherence to the MCC in its true spirit.